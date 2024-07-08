Eminem and Cole Bennett’s productive working relationship continues to bear fruit, four months after the release of their latest video, “Doomsday 2.” They return to the drawing board for a new concept for the “Tobey” video, reminiscent of featured rapper BabyTron‘s “100 Bars.” Just like in that video, Bennett produces duplicates of Eminem, BabyTron, and Big Sean that each rap a line from their respective verses while they scroll through various tableaus, from a busy packing plant to the bloody, brutal murder scene from the teaser Em shared ahead of the single’s release.

“Tobey” will presumably appear on Em’s upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). First announced in April after a “shady” pump fake for April Fools’ Day, Eminem’s twelfth studio album seems to be a return to form after the more political leanings of prior recent projects like Kamikaze and Revival. At the very least, it teases a return to the tongue-in-cheek, comedic material he created early in his career, judging by the video and lyrical content of lead single “Houdini.” Even so, he still finds time on “Tobey” to do a little more Music To Be Murdered By-style grousing about his placement on a recent “best rappers” list.

Watch Eminem’s “Tobey” video featuring Big Sean and BabyTron above.