At any rate, anticipation for a fresh Eminem album is alive and well.

When Will Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Be On Spotify?

Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is due out on Friday, July 12, which means that the album should become available to stream on Spotify at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 11, and midnight ET on Friday, July 12. The same applies to all DSPs, presumably.

Eminem posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Public service announcement: the Death of Slim Shady is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy.”

Keep that in mind when reading the tracklist below.

Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Tracklist

1. “Renaissance”

2. “Habits”

3. “Trouble”

4. “Brand New Dance”

5. “Evil”

6. “All You Got (Skit)”

7. “Lucifer”

8. “Antichrist”

9. “Fuel”

10. “Road Rage”

11. “Houdini”

12. “Breaking News (Skit)”

13. “Guilty Conscience 2”

14. “Head Honcho”

15. “Temporary”

16. “Bad One”

17. “Tobey” Feat. Big Sean & BabyTron

18. “Guess Who’s Back (Skit)”

19. “Somebody Save Me”

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is out 7/12 via Shady Records/Aftermath/Interscope. Find more information here.