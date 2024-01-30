When Will Flo Milli & SZA’s ‘Never Lose Me’ Remix Come Out?

Flo Milli’s new single “Never Lose Me” is the Alabama rapper’s first to achieve a Billboard Hot 100 chart position, debuting at No. 84 at the end of December. It has since climbed to No. 19 — a testament to its popularity both on TikTok and on streaming — but it figures to shoot even higher when its remix featuring 2023 chart champion SZA drops. The two rappers have been teasing its release (yes, SZA is RAPPING rapping in the snippets they’ve shared) for the past two weeks, with SZA previewing the lyrics on Instagram and Twitter before mischievously deleting the posts.

The collaboration has likely been in the works for even longer than that, as SZA recorded her first in-studio meeting with Flo nearly three years on Twitter. As yet, there’s no release date, but from Flo Milli’s reactions to SZA’s verse, it sounds like it’s coming along and should be hitting streamers sooner rather than later.

Met flo milli last nite at the stu she so nice n Pretty 👑🥺💕 — SZA (@sza) February 18, 2021

The remix will almost certainly see a huge bump in the track’s streaming numbers, as fans weren’t able to get enough of SZA last year, driving her second album SOS to ten non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 and turning its singles “Kill Bill” and “Snooze” into streaming juggernauts, with the former breaking Lil Nas X’s record for the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot 100 at 21 weeks. In early 2023, Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch, who has been navigating the New Jersey native’s career all along, said that she could very well release a full rap album and it looks like the “Never Lose Me” remix could go a long way toward supporting that argument.

It’s not the only release from SZA for which fans have been waiting impatiently. She’s been teasing a deluxe version of SOS called Lana (a shortened version of her real name, Solana) since November, only revealing a few potential album covers in the meantime.