Ice Spice told Rolling Stone that she learned the merits of a work ethic from watching SpongeBob SquarePants. All of her hard work has already paid off, but her most significant career feat to date will be the release of Y2K!, her debut full-length album.
When Will Ice Spice’s Y2K! Album Be Out On Spotify?
Y2K! is due out on Friday, July 26, so the album should become available to stream on Spotify (and across DSPs) at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 25, and midnight ET on Friday, July 26.
Ice Spice has already released “Phat Butt,” “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Did It First” with Central Cee, leaving six brand-new songs for fans to enjoy.
Ice Spice’s Y2K! Tracklist
1. “Phat Butt”
2. “Oh Shh…” With Travis Scott
3. “Popa”
4. “B*tch I’m Packin’” with Gunna
5. “Plenty Sun”
6. “Did It First” with Central Cee
7. “BB Belt”
8. “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)”
9. “Gimmie A Light”
10. “TTYL”
Ice Spice’s Y2K! World Tour Dates
07/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/01 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
08/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/06 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/07 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/23 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum
08/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/31 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Y2K! is out 7/26 via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Find more information here.