When Will Ice Spice’s Y2K! Album Be Out On Spotify?

Y2K! is due out on Friday, July 26, so the album should become available to stream on Spotify (and across DSPs) at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 25, and midnight ET on Friday, July 26.

Ice Spice has already released “Phat Butt,” “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Did It First” with Central Cee, leaving six brand-new songs for fans to enjoy.

Ice Spice’s Y2K! Tracklist

1. “Phat Butt”

2. “Oh Shh…” With Travis Scott

3. “Popa”

4. “B*tch I’m Packin’” with Gunna

5. “Plenty Sun”

6. “Did It First” with Central Cee

7. “BB Belt”

8. “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)”

9. “Gimmie A Light”

10. “TTYL”