Travis Scott is a free man. Like many other celebrities, the “Fe!n” rapper decided to experience the 2024 Paris Olympics in-person.

Unfortunately, for Scott, yesterday (August 9) he found himself in a Parisian jail following an supposed altercation with hotel security. But today (August 10), Scott has been released from jail, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that Scott was allegedly involved in a fight. At that time hotel security attempted to deescalate the situation but in the process a vase was shattered. At that time, police detained Scott, then transported him to jail. He was later transferred to a hospital for treatment. A representative, close to the matter, seemingly confirmed Scott’s injuries with a statement. “There were no injuries to any other party, including his security,” said the rep.

However, it appears no assault charges were filed. So, today, the Paris prosecutors contacted TMZ to confirm Scott’s case had been dismissed. The reason for the dismissal was supposedly because “the crime was insufficiently characterized.” The agency reportedly doesn’t intend to pursue charges at a later time.

As of today, Scott has released a statement of his own. But don’t be surprised if a special merch line drops to commemorate the moment. In June, Scott was supposedly arrested on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges. Shortly after, he uploaded a t-shirt with his mugshot to his website’s online shop.