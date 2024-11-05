Beyoncé Goes Full Pamela Anderson (Slow-Motion Run And All) In Her Surprise New ‘Beywatch’ Video

Beyoncé went all out for Halloween this year, taking to social media to show off multiple costumes. One post saw her modeling a Betty Davis look, and another saw her as topless Prince. Now, a few days into November, Beyoncé has finally concluded her Halloween decorations.

She just shared a slew of Pamela Anderson-inspired looks in a new video titled “Beywatch.” Sure enough, it sees Beyoncé modeling the classic Baywatch swimsuit, as well as her Barb Wire character and her look from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. The video is set to the Cowboy Carter song “Bodyguard.”

In a follow-up post, Beyoncé wrote, “BEYLLOWEEN FIN,” indicating that Bey has finished her run of 2024 costumes.

This comes after Beyoncé explained why she didn’t release any music videos for Renaissance or Cowboy Carter, saying, “I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, that the world can focus on the voice. The music is so rich in history and instrumentation. It takes months to digest, research, and understand. The music needed space to breathe on its own. […] Sometimes a visual can be a distraction from the quality of the voice and the music. The years of hard work and detail put into an album that takes over four years! The music is enough. The fans from all over the world became the visual. We all got the visual on tour. We then got more visuals from my film.”

So, this may ultimately be the closest thing we get to a Cowboy Carter video.

Check out the “Beywatch” video above.