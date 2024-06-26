While you await an update on Cudi’s new Insano World Tour dates, learn more about Chelsea Pastel below.

In March, Kid Cudi announced his Insano World Tour . The tour poster clearly featured Pusha T, Jaden, and Earthgang as Cudi’s openers, but Chelsea Pastel was listed as the opener for Cudi’s Cleveland, Ohio and Cincinnati, Ohio dates. A brutal foot injury forced Cudi to postpone the tour , but in May, he assured fans , “We have rescheduled about 80 percent of the tour.”

Who Is Chelsea Pastel? Get To Know The Rising Cleveland Rapper Who Caught The Attention Of Kid Cudi

Cudi shouted out Pastel as an artist to watch in a couple of X (formerly Twitter) posts. Last June, he wrote, “Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella are 2 really f*ckin’ dope Cleveland artists I’m f*ckin’ w[ith] right now and I know you will too.” Come December, he singled Pastel as a local talent up next — “watch my girl.”

According to Pastel’s official website, she is a rapper, producer, and singer from Cleveland. She attended the Cleveland School Of Arts and is “a self-taught instrumentalist and handles her own music production, writing, and engineering.” Her sound is described as “a fusion of rap, pop, and a touch of rock.”

“Greener,” which she released last November, showcases Pastel’s confident flow and genre-melding sonic palette. Her honesty about difficult circumstances (“Thе babies ain’t got no food / The kids ain’t safe at school / Thе rent too high can’t move”) and unshakable optimism (“All I can do is try / Live my life like I made it already”) are reminiscent of the lyricism fans have long turned to Cudi for. Earlier this month, Pastel returned with “2 Much,” a confident, no-nonsense banger.