Ahead of his upcoming album, Survivor’s Remorse, G Herbo stopped by Ebro In The Morning this past Friday for a very raw, intimate conversation. During their interview, Herbo discussed how he’s dealt with depression. Specifically, he emphasized the importance of opening up to people who can empathize.

“You don’t even know the support that you have until you open up and say something,” Herbo said. “It don’t have to be your family; it don’t have to be your closest friends. There’s people out there who just care because they understand what you’re going through.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Herbo opened up about losing his brother, who was fatally shot last year. He admitted that he turned to alcohol to numb the pain.

“When I started drinking liquor I was not myself,” he said. “I didn’t even know how to handle it being off liquor, because I was doing it to grieve.”

Last night, Herbo joined Nicki Minaj during her headlining performance at Rolling Loud New York. The two first collaborated in 2014, on Minaj’s underground hit, “Chiraq.” The two performed “Chiraq” to an audience who shouted back every word.

Check out the full interview above.

Survivor’s Remorse is out 10/7 via Republic. Pre-save it here.