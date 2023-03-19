Latto Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks Game 2023
Getty Image
Music

Latto Was Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Gun At LAX Airport: ‘No Cap In My Rap’

Latto may be many things, but she is going out of her way to ensure fans that a liar isn’t one of those things revealing that she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport. The “Lottery” rapper has several collaborations, and a few guest verse appearances lined up, including an appearance on the late Gangsta Boo’s posthumous album. But Latto’s newest featured on Chicago drill rapper Mello Buckzz’s song “Boom, Pt. 2” is causing a stir on social media.

Last week, behind-the-scenes clips of the video shot for the song were shared online. In the clips, Latto is cutting loose and letting it all hang out (quite literally) as she twerked for the cameras. Now that the video is officially out on all visual platforms, trolls took to Twitter to call Latto out for some of the lyrics in her verse.

The lines in question, “B*tches p*ssy ain’t taking nun,” and “I got locked up in da airport/ God damn forgot da gun.”

When prompted to provide context for the lines, Latto shared, “Went to LAX with a loaded Glock 17 in my Birken [bag]. Got locked [up] and let out in a few hours,” adding to ensure her travel plans were derailed she, “Booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time!”

Closing with, “no cap in my rap TUH.”

Latto hails from Georgia, a state with less restrictive gun laws. However, California is much more strict when it comes to its concealed and open carry laws.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Artists To Refresh Your Spring Listening
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×