Latto may be many things, but she is going out of her way to ensure fans that a liar isn’t one of those things revealing that she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport. The “Lottery” rapper has several collaborations, and a few guest verse appearances lined up, including an appearance on the late Gangsta Boo’s posthumous album. But Latto’s newest featured on Chicago drill rapper Mello Buckzz’s song “Boom, Pt. 2” is causing a stir on social media.

Last week, behind-the-scenes clips of the video shot for the song were shared online. In the clips, Latto is cutting loose and letting it all hang out (quite literally) as she twerked for the cameras. Now that the video is officially out on all visual platforms, trolls took to Twitter to call Latto out for some of the lyrics in her verse.

The lines in question, “B*tches p*ssy ain’t taking nun,” and “I got locked up in da airport/ God damn forgot da gun.”

When prompted to provide context for the lines, Latto shared, “Went to LAX with a loaded Glock 17 in my Birken [bag]. Got locked [up] and let out in a few hours,” adding to ensure her travel plans were derailed she, “Booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time!”

Closing with, “no cap in my rap TUH.”

Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! 😮‍💨 no cap in my rap TUH https://t.co/KUkt8NsdMg — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) March 17, 2023

Latto hails from Georgia, a state with less restrictive gun laws. However, California is much more strict when it comes to its concealed and open carry laws.