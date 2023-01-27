How To Watch The 2023 Grammys Awards

The 2023 Grammys are right around the corner. This year’s award show is set to be a historical one, as there are a ton of “firsts” among the nominations. Kendrick Lamar is the first artist to be nominated for Album Of The Year for four consecutive releases. Beyonce tied her husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated artist in history. BTS’s “Yet To Come” is the firrst Korean-language song to be nominated. And Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is the first Spanish-language album ever nominated for Album Of The Year.

In addition, Trevor Noah will host for the third time in a row, while the first round of announced performers includes Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, and Steve Lacy, with a rumor circulating online that Jay-Z will join DJ Khaled to perform his fan-favorite “God Did” verse. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

With all that history flying around, the Grammys will be worth watching… but how do you tune in?

The 2023 Grammys will air live on Sunday, February 5 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. You can watch on CBS or stream from Paramount+ or the Grammys website.