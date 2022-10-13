Jessie Reyez’s second album, Yessie, came out in September and The Yessie Tour is officially underway. The “Figures” singer is set to tour through the U.S. and Canada from Miami’s date on October 13th at The Oasis, until the tour’s final stop in December 4th at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom. And in a pleasant surprise, Jessie Reyez announced her tour openers a day before the tour being. So who are they?

Who Are The Openers For Jessie Reyez’s ‘The Yessir Tour?’

For starters, Armani White and Sadboi will be the support acts for the first half of the North America The Yessie Tour dates. Armani White is a rapper from Philadelphia best known for his viral hit, “Billie Eilish.” Meanwhile, Sadboi is Toronto dancehall rapper Ebhoni (fka SadBoi.) The second half of the our will feature Nija and Leila Dey as the openers for Jessie Reyez. Nija was featured alongside Beyoncé, Tierra Whack, and others on the track “My Power” from the Lion King: The Gift Soundtrack. Leila Dey is an up and coming R&B singer who like Reyez, is from Toronto.

Check out all of Jessie Reyez’s Yessie Tour Dates below and get tickets here.

10/13 – Miami, FL – The Oasis +&

10/15 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues +&

10/16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues +&

10/18 – Austin, TX – Emo’s +&

10/19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues +&

10/20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre +&

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren +&

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium +&

10/25 – San Diego, CA – SOMA +&

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic +&

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater +&

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre +&

10/31 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum +&

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +&

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Summit +&

11/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore +&

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues +&

11/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore !^

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore !^

11/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore !^

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground at The Fillmore !^

11/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues !^

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle !^

11/20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl !^

11/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues !^

11/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS !^

11/28 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY !^

12/02 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place !^

12/04 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom !^

Armani White +

Sadboi &

Nija !

Leila Dey ^