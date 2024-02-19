Roots Picnic is coming back: The 2024 edition was just announced today (February 19), and it’s set to go down on June 1 and 2 at The Mann In Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.

Leading the way for the lineup are Lil Wayne and The Roots in a celebration of New Orleans alongside PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty, along with Jill Scott, André 3000, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Babyface, Tyla, and others.

As for tickets, there’s a Roots Picnic alumni presale that goes live on February 20 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on-sale starts February 23 at 10 a.m. ET. More information can be found on the Roots Picnic website.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this month that the first West Coast edition of Roots Picnic is going down this summer.

Find the full Roots Picnic lineup for 2024 below.