Why Did Peso Pluma Postpone Multiple Shows?

“Lady Gaga” singer Peso Pluma has quickly become one of the most streamed Latin acts in the world. Due to his surge in popularity, he has graced stages worldwide, including the 2023 VMAs. However, Peso’s plans to tour Mexico, his home country, aren’t going as previously planned.

Days ago, Peso postponed multiple shows, leaving fans to wonder why. According to reports from USA Today, this could be tied to recent threats Peso allegedly received from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. A banner hung from a bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, bore a message that (after being translated to English) read: “This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up, and we are going to (break you).”

To ensure the safety of ticketholders who planned on attending the show, to have been held at the Caliente Stadium, organizers have decided to push the event back. A new date has not yet been announced for the performance.

People online believe that the stern warning was issued to Peso because of his multiple references to the speculated Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who allegedly didn’t take kindly to Peso’s lyrics on tracks such as “Siempre Pendientes.”