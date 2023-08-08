The official nominations list for the 2023 MTV VMAs is here. Taylor Swift leads the pack with eight nominations (Video Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing). SZA is the second most nominated act, with a total of six (Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing)

Meanwhile, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith are all tied for third spot with five nominations. Blackpink, Diddy, and Shakira follow with four nominations each. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on Tuesday, September 12, beginning at 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Fan voting for several of this year’s categories, including the newly formed Best Afrobeats, Video Of The Year, and Artist Of The Year, begins today (August 8) and will run until the day of the show (September 12). However, the voting from Group Of The Year and Song Of The Summer will be conducted at a later date. Find more information here.

View the full list of nominations for the 2023 MTV VMAs below.