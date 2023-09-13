Peso Pluma had a big night at the 2023 MTV VMAs yesterday (September 12). He didn’t win any awards, but he was nominated for three (Best New Artist, Best Latin, and Song Of The Summer) and he performed during the broadcast. The day overall wasn’t perfect, though: Before the show, he received a threat from a Mexican cartel.

As USA Today reports, a banner threatening the Mexican singer, real name Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, was displayed on a bridge in Tijuana yesterday. It made note of his scheduled October 14 concert at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, saying (translated to English), “This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you).”

The banner was signed by Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which in 2020 was dubbed by The Wall Street Journal as “Mexico’s top security threat.” The organization is headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who Reuters in 2022 called “one of Mexico’s most wanted drug runners.”

Pluma hasn’t publicly addressed this yet, but USA Today notes that a number of his upcoming concerts have been canceled. His next show is currently set for September 28 in Reno, Nevada.