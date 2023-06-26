All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Nicki Minaj continue her relentless streak of dropping new music and The Weeknd doing the exact same thing. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice — “Barbie World (With Aqua)” The Barbz have been eating lately, as it seems like Minaj has a new song out every week. Last week yielded one that’s a pretty full-circle moment for the rapper: She officially entered the Barbie universe by linking up with Ice Spice on “Barbie World,” a fiery new take on the classic “Barbie Girl,” made for the upcoming Barbie movie. The Weeknd, Jennie, and Lily-Rose Depp — “One Of The Girls” Much like Minaj, The Weeknd has been a busy bee lately, sharing new songs from The Idol on a weekly schedule alongside the show. Part of last week’s dispatch was “One Of The Girls,” on which he, Blackpink’s Jennie, and Lily-Rose Depp go in on a very Weekend-esque atmospheric slow-burner.

Dominic Fike — “Mama’s Boy” We’re now a couple weeks away from Sunburn, Dominic Fike’s new album (which has a heightened level of anticipation after he increased his foothold in the pop culture consciousness with a memorable role in Euphoria. His latest preview of the LP is “Mama’s Boy,” which Uproxx’s Danielle Chelosky describes as “an off-kilter, sputtering journey that offers an immersive atmosphere.” GloRilla — “Put It On Da Floor (GloMix)” Big week for GloRilla! She was named to the esteemed 2023 XXL Freshman Class and shortly after shared “Put It On Da Floor (GloMix).” The video sees her load up the plate set by Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor,” delivering a freestyle that sees GloRilla confidently and deservedly celebrating just how well she’s been doing.

Juice WRLD and Cordae — “Doomsday” There’s apparently something left in the pool of posthumous Juice WRLD material to work with, as the late rapper just popped up on another new song. This time, it’s the Cordae team-up “Doomsday.” Notably, in the video, Juice WRLD appears via AI, and while that might taste sour to some, it’s well-executed and Juice WRLD was close with both Cordae and video director Cole Bennett. Young Thug — “Parade On Cleveland” Feat. Drake Gunna recently dropped a new album, then last week, we saw the other side of the coin when Young Thug unveiled a project of his own, Business Is Business. He and Drake team up for “Parade On Cleveland,” and on the track, Thug keeps his head up regarding being behind bars: “Hands down / Yeah, the big dog coming back / Think you good?…Pants down, you smoking crack.”

Coi Leray — “Get Loud” Earlier this month, Leray let it known that she’d like to team up with hip-hop’s best women rappers for an all-star collaboration, which would ideally be the first No. 1 hip-hop song of the year. Even if that doesn’t end up coming to fruition, Leray represents the rap ladies well on her new album Coi. “Get Loud” is an in-your-face highlight, which features a guest appearance from soccer star Trinity Rodman in the video. Maisie Peters — “Run” Peters’ debut album, 2021’s You Signed Up For This, made her a star in her native UK. Now it’s time to see if her just-released second album, The Good Witch, can expand her reach. It oughta with songs like “Run,” a rundown of dating red flags presented in a kinetic, propulsive pop package.