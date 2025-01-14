What’s Going On With Diplomats Members Cam’ron And Jim Jones?

Over the past couple of days, the long-simmering friction between members of the pivotal Harlem rap collective The Diplomats seems to have reached a boil once again. While the group has had more than its fair share of internal friction through the years, it seems that founding members Cam’ron and Jim Jones are again at odds over comments made by the former at the latter’s expense. So, what’s been going on with Dipset, and why are they at each other’s throats yet again?

The root of the feud — or, at least, the connecting bough of its latest branch — seems to be from 50 Cent’s recent appearance on one of Cam’ron’s multiple podcasts. During their interview, Cam told 50 he felt disrespected when 50 brought out Jones during a 2007 show at the height of the feud between Dipset and 50’s crew, G-Unit.

Catching wind of their comments, Jones addressed them during his recent appearance on Justin LaBoy’s podcast, Respectfully. “Them n****s be on my d*ck,” he asserted. “Them n****s ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot from them n****s in their life ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my d*ck!”

Well, it appears that Cam didn’t much enjoy hearing that, lighting into Jones on his and Mase’s podcast, It Is What It Is. He took the opportunity to cast aspersions on the entire Dipset origin story, claiming, “You are from The Bronx, bro. You are not from Harlem. Why do you keep thinking that you are from Harlem? You are not from Harlem. I did not grow up with you, my n****.”

Meanwhile, Jones appears more than ready to take it to the booth, posting a clip on Instagram teasing what appears to be a diss track aimed at Cam: “N****s talk about they outside, but they put everything in a post!” he jabs.

As pointed out up top, the two rappers have been going back and forth for decades, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see one or the other (or both) show up on a podcast to clear the air before the year is out. Meanwhile, 50 Cent seems to be enjoying having yet another opportunity to troll.