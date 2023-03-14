Jim Jones Wants A ‘Verzuz’ Rematch After Dipset Got Smoked By The Lox

The status of Verzuz, the brainchild of powerhouse producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, is currently up in the air. However, that hasn’t stopped legacy acts and fans alike from creating their fantasy onstage battles online or in interviews. In fact, Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage, and Jermaine Dupri are just a few of the musicians that are open to the idea of putting up their discography to compete against another musical opponent. However, there’s a former participant that is looking to redeem themselves in a second face-off.

Rapper Jim Jones, a proud member of the rap collective Dipset (comprised of Juelz Santana, Cam’Ron, and himself), wants a Verzuz rematch against rap titans The Lox (which is comprised of Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Jadakiss). Back in August 2021, the groups took the stage of Madison Square Garden, where The Lox was declared the evening’s victors unanimously. The landslide victory even birthed several memes and GIFs, which still flood around Black Twitter to this day.

Now that the pain of defeat stings a little less, Capo admitted to AllHipHop TV that, as a group, they could’ve done better. The “Back In My Prime” rapper was honest with the host revealing that they did not practice but if offered the chance to do it again, things would be different.

“I think we need proper respect of doing it in the Garden, the big Garden, with proper security, set up right so everybody have breathing room. Not using it as no excuse, but we need a rematch for the city. I’m puttin’ it out there. I’m puttin’ it out there like Rocky after he lost to Apollo Creed — And we gonna be ready like hot spaghetti,” said Jones.

The entertainer also had suggestions on how the rematch should be scored, saying, “Let’s score it like a boxing match. Let’s get the judges. Let’s make it live. Let the people vote live. Let’s do it right. Let’s really go for it.”

Watch the clip above.