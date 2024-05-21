There’s very little funny about the Sean “Diddy” Combs situation lately, but thanks to the cluelessness of CNN’s interview booker, hip-hop fans are having a good chuckle anyway.

Cam’ron, who once gave the world the “You mad” meme after Bill O’Reilly foolishly tried to debate him, delivered another doozy of an interview with Abby Phillips. The result was (predictably) a hilarious mess.

The notoriously elusive Harlem rapper stubbornly refused to give many straight answers about Diddy (“The apology ain’t for me to decide, it’s Cassie… he ain’t do nothin’ to me”), chugged a pre-sex energy drink (“Sorry, I’m going to get some cheeks after this”), and pointed out that his podcast co-host Mase had more experience dealing with Diddy — whom Cam insisted on continuing to call “Puff,” despite Combs changing his nicknames three times since then.

The coup de grâce was Cam plugging the It Is What It Is podcast right before questioning “Who the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do? … Who booked me for this joint?”

So Cam'ron went on CNN tonight and it was an absolute disaster pic.twitter.com/xm3tCe9O7N — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 21, 2024

Even better, on today’s episode of It Is What It Is, Cam and Mase addressed the disastrous interview, with Cam complaining that the interview wasn’t about their podcast or philanthropy, but Diddy. “You call me on CNN for the bullsh*t, I’m a give you the bullsh*t,” he proclaimed, while crowing about the free promo.

And you know what? The man makes a pretty good point. The media ignores hip-hop when rappers do positive things, but loves to highlight crimes, shootings, and controversy. Cam’s interview is a good reminder that there are two sides to the coin.

You can watch the full episode of It Is What It Is above.