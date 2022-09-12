It’s almost time for the BET Hip-Hop Awards, the only awards show dedicated specifically to the world’s most popular genre. A week after announcing the host of this year’s show, Fat Joe, BET has announced the nominees for the awards on Twitter and Instagram. Drake leads the way with 14 nominations, Kanye West has 10, and Kendrick Lamar has nine. The show will air on October 9 at 9 pm ET.