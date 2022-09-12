It’s almost time for the BET Hip-Hop Awards, the only awards show dedicated specifically to the world’s most popular genre. A week after announcing the host of this year’s show, Fat Joe, BET has announced the nominees for the awards on Twitter and Instagram. Drake leads the way with 14 nominations, Kanye West has 10, and Kendrick Lamar has nine. The show will air on October 9 at 9 pm ET.
Album Of The Year
Drake — Certified Lover Boy
Future — I Never Liked You
Kanye West — Donda
Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Latto — 777
Nas — King’s Disease II
Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry
Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Song Of The Year
Cardi B — “Hot Sh*t” Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk
Drake — “Way 2 Sexy” Feat. Future & Young Thug
GloRilla & Hitkidd — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Future — “Wait For U” Feat. Drake & Tems
Jack Harlow — “First Class”
Kodak Black — “Super Gremlin”
Latto — “Big Energy”
Lyricist Of The Year
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Best Hip-Hop Video Of The Year
ASAP Rocky — “D.M.B”
Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
BIA — “London” Feat. J. Cole
Cardi B — “Hot Sh*t” Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk
City Girls — “Good Love” Feat. Usher
Drake — “Way 2 Sexy” Feat. Future & Young Thug
Future — “Wait For U” Feat. Drake & Tems
Best Collaboration
Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Benny The Butcher — “Johnny P’s Caddy” Feat. J. Cole
Cardi B — “Hot Shit” Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk
City Girls — “Good Love” Feat. Usher
Drake — “Jimmy Cooks” Feat. 21 Savage
Drake — “Way 2 Sexy Feat. Future & Young Thug
Future — “Wait For U” Feat. Drake & Tems
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Drake — “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow Feat. Drake)
J. Cole -– “Poke It Out” (Wale Feat. J. Cole)
J. Cole –- “London” (Bia & J. Cole)
Lil Baby — “Girls Want Girls” (Drake Feat. Lil Baby)
Kanye West- – “City Of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake –- “Wait For U” (Future Feat. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss -– “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs Feat. Jadakiss)
Best Duo Or Group
42 Dugg & Est Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Earthgang
Styles P & Havoc
Best Live Performer
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler The Creator
Producer Of The Year
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
GloRilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
Video Director Of The Year
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
DJ Of The Year
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk And Justin Incredible
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Big Boy’s Neighborhood
Breakfast Club
Caresha Please
Complex
Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz
Hustler Of The Year
50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Impact Track
Lizzo — “About Damn Time”
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys — “City Of Gods”
Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Nas — “Nobody” Feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill
