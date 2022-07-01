Denzel Curry Governors Ball 2022
Getty Image
Music

Denzel Curry Is Disappointed In Drake And Kanye West For Making ‘Subpar Work With The Resources They Have’

TwitterMusic News Editor

Back in mid-May, Denzel Curry stirred the pot by expressing his disappointment in Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s Donda, tweeting, “Donda and CLB could’ve been better yall n****s rich and got the greatest musicians at your disposal.” Not only is Curry not backing down on that take, but in a new Spin interview, he actually doubled down by going into more detail about what he meant.

Citing Take Care and If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late as example of the sort of Drake level of quality he hopes for with a new album, Curry said:

“I was looking forward to Drake’s album, ’cause Drake always got something. But then, when you get them albums, you’re like, ‘What the f*ck are you doing?’ […] We don’t even really need to talk about Kanye West, it’s Kanye West. But for them to go out and go against each other and make that subpar work with the resources they have. These are the same producers it’s hard for me to reach out to because they don’t see the return. You’ve got all these resources and y’all made subpar albums. I had limited resources and I made a great one. That shouldn’t happen.”

Read the full feature here.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×