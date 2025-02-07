Indiecast Recaps The Grammys

Steven and Ian open with a quick recap of the Grammys, including takes on Cowboy Carter winning Album Of The Year, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles still getting awarded trophies in 2025, and the potential star power and cringe factor of Doechii. Then they look back at the history of Super Bowl halftime shows ahead of the big game this week. They also look at two albums in the fantasy draft that are out this week, by the British post-punk band Squid and the veteran singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten.

In the mailbag, they answer listening questions about the recent documentary directed by Questlove about musical guests on SNL and the ethics of “name your price” shopping on Bandcamp.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the emo band Head North and Steven shouts out the Chicago post-punk outfit FACS.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 225 here