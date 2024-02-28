South African superstar Tyla has the world in a chokehold. In addition to dropping hit after hit, Tyla recently starred in a Gap campaign — a dream she has manifested for so long. Next month, she will release her hotly-anticipated self-titled debut album.
Tyla has big plans for this album rollout, and we’ve put together a guide with everything you need to know about Tyla.
Release Date
Tyla is out 3/22 via FAX and Epic Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
Some tracks from Tyla have been released, however, she has not revealed the tracklist in its entirety. You can see a partial tracklist below.
3. “Water”
4. “Truth Or Dare”
7. “Butterflies”
8. “On And On”
14. “Water” (Remix) Feat. Travis Scott.
Singles
Tyla has shared four singles from her upcoming album — “Truth Or Dare,” “Butterflies” “On And On,” and the viral hit, “Water.” She has also released a remix of “Water” with Travis Scott.
Features
So far, the only feature on the album that has been revealed is Travis Scott on the “Water” Remix.
Artwork
You can see the Tyla artwork below.
Tour
You can see Tyla’s upcoming tour dates below.
03/21/2024 — Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
03/22/2024 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen
03/24/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
03/25/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
03/27/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ LUXOR
03/28/2024 — Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage
03/30/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
04/01/2024 — London, UK @ KOKO
04/22/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
04/24/2024 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/26/2024 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/28/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/01/2024 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes’ Other Side
05/03/2024 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/06/2024 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
05/09/2024 — Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
05/11/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
05/13/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
05/15/2024 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
05/17/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
05/18/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/20/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/22/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
05/23/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
05/28/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater