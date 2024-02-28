South African superstar Tyla has the world in a chokehold. In addition to dropping hit after hit, Tyla recently starred in a Gap campaign — a dream she has manifested for so long. Next month, she will release her hotly-anticipated self-titled debut album. Tyla has big plans for this album rollout, and we’ve put together a guide with everything you need to know about Tyla.

Release Date Tyla is out 3/22 via FAX and Epic Records. Find more information here. Tracklist Some tracks from Tyla have been released, however, she has not revealed the tracklist in its entirety. You can see a partial tracklist below. 3. “Water”

4. “Truth Or Dare”

7. “Butterflies”

8. “On And On”

14. “Water” (Remix) Feat. Travis Scott.

Singles Tyla has shared four singles from her upcoming album — “Truth Or Dare,” “Butterflies” “On And On,” and the viral hit, “Water.” She has also released a remix of “Water” with Travis Scott. Features So far, the only feature on the album that has been revealed is Travis Scott on the “Water” Remix.