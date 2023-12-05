tyla
Tyla Plans To Make A Splash In North America And Europe With The ‘Tyla Tour’ In 2024

Tyla‘s got all the momentum in the world right now. Her song “Water” continues to be a fixture of social media challenges and the Billboard charts, her self-titled debut album is on the way, and she’s got some big festival appearances coming up soon. Now, to add to all that, she has announced the dates for her self-titled headlining tour, which kicks off in Oslo, Norway in March and comes to the US on April 22 in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 am local time. See the tour dates below.

Tyla Tour 2024 schedule

03/21/2024 — Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
03/22/2024 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen
03/24/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
03/25/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
03/27/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ LUXOR
03/28/2024 — Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage
03/30/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
04/01/2024 — London, UK @ KOKO
04/22/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
04/24/2024 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/26/2024 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/28/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/01/2024 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes’ Other Side
05/03/2024 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/06/2024 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
05/09/2024 — Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
05/11/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
05/13/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
05/15/2024 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
05/17/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
05/18/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/20/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/22/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
05/23/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
05/28/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

