Tyla‘s got all the momentum in the world right now. Her song “Water” continues to be a fixture of social media challenges and the Billboard charts, her self-titled debut album is on the way, and she’s got some big festival appearances coming up soon. Now, to add to all that, she has announced the dates for her self-titled headlining tour, which kicks off in Oslo, Norway in March and comes to the US on April 22 in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 am local time. See the tour dates below.

‘TYLA’ tour 🐅🤍

Album drops top of the year and I’m coming to your city! https://t.co/iGMryvTVu8 pic.twitter.com/uwj5f9NMe8 — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) December 5, 2023