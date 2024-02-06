Here’s what to know if any new artists will join the Coachella lineup.

Because of this, there have been questions if Coachella will adjust the lineup at all to sell more tickets.

Will Coachella 2024 Add New Artists?

Currently, Coachella has not added any new performers to their lineup for 2024. That doesn’t mean that they won’t though. During the early years of the festival, as one example, they added the late Prince to the 2008 lineup — as they wanted to boost the view and perception. According to Reddit, that year’s lineup hadn’t been deemed as good, which explained the addition.

As some of the other commenters had noted though, it is very unlikely in 2024 — unless they did a surprise addition. One user pointed out that putting a larger artist into the lineup could break commitments to the other headliners.

So, right now, it is still up in the air.