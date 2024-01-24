Shortly after the festival unveiled the 2024 lineup, they put out a presale for tickets — giving out a code to those who signed up.

Coachella is quickly approaching, as the California festival is returning for two weekends in April. With Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, Doja Cat, and No Doubt set to headline, along with a lot more thrilling acts, many music lovers might be wondering if they can still get tickets.

Is Coachella 2024 Sold Out?

As of right now, no.

According to Coachella’s website, 3-day General Admission passes to either weekend are still available to purchase, and these start at $549 with fees. This also doesn’t include the GA with shuttle option, which would then start at $669, and is also still available.

VIP 3-day tickets still have remaining availability, and these start at $1,269 before fees, according to AXS.

It seems that the things that have sold out for right now are the camping options. Preferred car camping, tent camping, the Lake Eldorado Tent, and stays at the Lake Eldorado Lodge all have separate waitlists going right now. These all include a $20 deposit to start, with the remainder of the accommodation costs being charged if you are accepted.

For those looking to go, though, it definitely would be worth not waiting, as Coachella typically sells out.