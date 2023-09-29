The hip-hop side of the music industry is about to get very busy soon. A slew of rap’s biggest names, from Drake to DJ Khaled to Nicki Minaj, are plotting to release new albums in the fourth quarter of 2023 (or early in 2024) and many of them have been so productive that they’re all featured on each others’ upcoming projects.

Will Drake Be On DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘Til Next Time?

As you can see from the video clip above, DJ Khaled seems pretty excited about having two Drake features on his next album. He even holds up a sign announcing the features as he accompanies Drake through the tunnel of an arena.

It’s sweet that Khaled still gets so excited about working with Drake, especially after the duo has racked up such an impressive collection of collaborations over the past decade-plus. While “I’m On One” marks the beginning of their musical relationship, more recently, they’ve teamed up on “Staying Alive,” “Popstar,” and “To The Max,” while they’ve made a habit of semi-trolling each other on social media.

Last November, Drake gave DJ Khaled four luxury toilets for his birthday, while this June, Khaled’s hype video for Drake’s poetry book turned into an inadvertent burn when he noted it was “a sentence.”