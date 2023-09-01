Will Drake Be On Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2?’

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for her massive Pink Friday 2 album, as she recently teased her plans for the project during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music (via Billboard.) The rapper recently previewed the album with her new song, “Last Time I Saw You.”

“I just wanted the next song that I put out to represent my growth,” she shared. “Not just as an artist, but as a human being. I’ve experienced so many things that I hadn’t experienced five years ago, and that’s just the truth.”

She also opened up to Lowe about her and Drake’s upcoming collaboration on his next album, For All The Dogs. While not much is known about it, and Minaj did stay pretty secretive, she is excited for what’s to come.

“I’ll just say I really love the song,” Minaj said. “I know my fans are going to love the song. I know the world’s going to love the song. And that’s all I will say about that.”

However, as for Drake crossing over onto Pink Friday 2, it seems it is still up in the air.

“Barbz, make sure y’all let Drizzy Drake know that Pink Friday 2 is coming out Nov. 17 as well,” she added, going on to point out that she wouldn’t mind him giving a feature on her album too. “And we are waiting on his contribution.”

For now, check out Nicki Minaj’s new song, “Last Time I Saw You,” above.

Pink Friday 2 is out 11/17 via Republic Records and Heavy On It.