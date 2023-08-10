DJ Khaled Shows Off An Impossible Drive In His Motivational ‘Til Next Time’ Album Trailer

There is no way you can still watch DJ Khaled’s over-the-top social media videos and come away thinking he isn’t in on the joke. If you do, then the trailer for his next album, Til Next Time will hopefully finally relieve you of that mistaken notion. As ridiculous as his social media videos can get, he goes even bigger here, tapping his current obsession with golf and combining it with his usual motivational volubility.

He not only chips in an exceptional shot from fairway, but then he also smacks a drive completely off the course and around the globe, proving he’s got a sense of humor about all this. He’s joined on the links by his two sons, who look to have a firm handle on the basics. The trailer clocks in at around four minutes, reflecting his maximalist production tendencies, while the beat playing in the background promises an epic, cinematic bent to his next project.

According to a press release, the Til Next Time is Khaled’s first album under his joint venture with Def Jam, and its first single, “Supposed To Be Loved” featuring Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, is dropping this Friday, August 11.

Watch DJ Khaled’s Til Next Time album trailer above.