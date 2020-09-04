If you thought having DJ Khaled as a friend was a fun and enjoyable thing, you might have to rethink that. Known for his antics and eccentric personality, DJ Khaled has worked with multiple names throughout the industry with little issue, but in his new video for “Popstar,” Khaled has seemingly gotten on the last nerves of his frequent collaborator, Drake.

The video opens with Khaled sending an endless stream of videos nagging the rap star to complete the video for the song. Showing no desire to leave Canada to work on the visual, Drake vents out loud about Khaled’s bothersome ways before coming up with an idea to get the video done. Calling in a favor from Justin Bieber, Drake gets the “Yummy” singer to take his role in the song and throw a massive house party to get the video done.

The video arrives after Khaled shared the song and “Greece,” which both feature Drake, last month. Both singles will serve as the lead single to his upcoming twelfth album, Khaled Khaled, which is set to arrive by the end of the year.

Check out the “Popstar” visual above.