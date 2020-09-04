Music

Justin Bieber Replaces Drake After DJ Khaled Gets On His Last Nerve In Their ‘Popstar’ Video

by:

If you thought having DJ Khaled as a friend was a fun and enjoyable thing, you might have to rethink that. Known for his antics and eccentric personality, DJ Khaled has worked with multiple names throughout the industry with little issue, but in his new video for “Popstar,” Khaled has seemingly gotten on the last nerves of his frequent collaborator, Drake.

The video opens with Khaled sending an endless stream of videos nagging the rap star to complete the video for the song. Showing no desire to leave Canada to work on the visual, Drake vents out loud about Khaled’s bothersome ways before coming up with an idea to get the video done. Calling in a favor from Justin Bieber, Drake gets the “Yummy” singer to take his role in the song and throw a massive house party to get the video done.

The video arrives after Khaled shared the song and “Greece,” which both feature Drake, last month. Both singles will serve as the lead single to his upcoming twelfth album, Khaled Khaled, which is set to arrive by the end of the year.

Check out the “Popstar” visual above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of August 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×