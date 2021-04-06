The Black Eyed Peas‘ core member Will.I.Am has attempted to break into the tech industry for years. He even launched a version of a smartwatch back in 2014, a full year before the Apple Watch was released. Though his product didn’t become successful as he’d hoped, Will.I.Am has now unveiled a high-tech version of a face mask.

Will.I.Am teamed up with Honeywell for the new product Xupermask, a $299 “smart” face mask that has Bluetooth and noise-canceling capabilities along with LED lights, a rechargeable battery, and a HEPA filtration system. Per a report from the New York Times, the mask was designed by Jose Fernandez, the same person who created Elon Musk’s SpaceX suits and also lent a hand on a number of superhero movies including Black Panther and The Avengers.

What was Will.I.Am’s reasoning for making a nearly $300 face mask? Well, as he puts it, we’re already “living in sci-fi times,” so we might as well have protective gear that reflects the age we’re in:

“We are living in sci-fi times. [The pandemic] is straight out of a friggin’ movie. But we are wearing masks from yesterday’s movie. So I wanted to make a mask to fit the era that we’re in.”

Though the product was officially announced this week, Will.I.Am has been sporting his Xupermask for several months now. He publicly debuted the mask during his performance with the Black Eyed Peas at the 2020 MTV VMAs, where he sang “Vida Loca” and “I Gotta Feeling” with his face covered by his high-tech mask.

https://t.co/vuCDEn66cZ's Xupermask is a $299 HEPA face mask with ANC earphones built in, creating with #Honeywell and designed by #SpaceX spacesuit designer//https://t.co/vuCDEn66cZ Xupermask es un tapabocas HEPA de US$299 con audífonos ANC. https://t.co/ub0byTYxCM pic.twitter.com/nzBLkPVqaN — Juan Garzon (@onegarzon) April 6, 2021

