Mustard’s fourth studio album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, is out this Friday, July 26, five years after the release of its predecessor, Perfect Ten. As with his prior albums, Faith… has a massive, star-studded guest list featuring over a dozen frequent collaborators. One name, however, is conspicuously absent after a successful recent collaboration, and fans can’t help but ask if Kendrick Lamar will be on Faith Of A Mustard Seed.

The tracklist, which Mustard shared earlier this week, doesn’t include Kendrick’s name, but given how many artists these days keep at least one feature a secret, it’s entirely possible he could show up on the completed album. After all, Megan Thee Stallion’s album Megan didn’t have Big KRIT on the tracklist before its release, and she let fans be surprised.

Kendrick Lamar, of course, would be a perfect surprise addition to Faith Of A Mustard Seed, after his Mustard-produced single “Not Like Us” became the de facto song of the summer. It outlasted the battle between Drake and Kendrick, delivering Kendrick’s second solo Billboard Hot 100 No.1 and Mustard’s first. Mustard also appears in the song’s video.

Mustard was also one of the billed guests on Kendrick’s Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles, playing a set with his own guests Blxst, Dom Kennedy, Steve Lacy, Ty Dolla Sign, and Tyler The Creator.

Even if Ken doesn’t appear on Faith Of A Mustard Seed, it’ll be the first time Mustard raps on a record, which is more than enough reason to tune in.

Faith Of A Mustard Seed is out on 7/26 via 10 Summers Records and Interscope.