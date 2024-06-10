Just days after announcing his new album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed with an impassioned trailer, West Coast hitmaker Mustard has announced the album’s release date. The “Ballin’” producer revealed that his fourth studio album is dropping on July 26, five years after the release of his last album, Perfect Ten. It also arrives just weeks after the producer achieved his first-ever(!) No. 1 hit, “Not Like Us,” with Kendrick Lamar — making July the perfect time to strike while the iron is hot.

Despite only recently enjoying that achievement, Mustard’s last album, Perfect Ten, did bring him another kind of success, receiving a nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards — the first time he was nominated as lead artist. It was also featured artist Roddy Ricch’s first nomination (he won for a different song that year, having appeared on the Nipsey Hussle song “Racks In The Middle”). “Ballin'” was one of three singles from Perfect Ten, along with “100 Bands” and “Pure Water.”

Since the release of Perfect Ten, Mustard has kept busy, producing beats for Coi Leray, Vince Staples, Roddy Ricch, and Blxst, among others. With Faith Of A Mustard Seed on the way, it looks like Mustard will once again take over the season he named his label after.

Faith Of A Mustard Seed is out on 7/26 via 10 Summers Records and Interscope.