If the only two things in life that are certain are death and taxes, allow us to propose a third: industry plant accusations. These days, it seems any artist with a handful of viral moments — or even just one really big one — get tagged as so-called “industry plants,” a derogatory term used to demean artists for receiving an unfair, undeserved advantage, courtesy of recording industry institutions.

Doechii, the Grammys’ reigning Best Rap Album recipient, has receiving these accusations since the release of her fan-favorite mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Some listeners have used the resulting string of buzzy social media moments — her performances for The Late Show, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, and Genius’ Open Mic — as evidence that Doechii’s label, Top Dawg Entertainment, “pushed the button” and that all the attention is the result of media manipulation rather than genuine fan interest.

Doechii isn’t sweating those acusations, though; in a new interview with The Cut, Doechii said, “When people aren’t familiar with the history of an artist these days, they get suspicious. I’m pretty detached emotionally from it because I understand where it’s coming from. And to be honest, once you get any conspiracies around your career, that’s just confirmation that I’m going somewhere, and I’m doing something right.”

Doechii has also been accused of lip-syncing her eye-popping Grammys performance, but she also shot down that rumor, telling fans she not only performed live, but did so while suffering the effects of bronchitis. For what it’s worth, kids, don’t do stuff like that. No amount of industry planting can save you from working yourself into an early grave — knock on wood.