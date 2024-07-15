Wiz Khalifa has smoked weed with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Michael Phelps, which is an impressive cannabis résumé, but the Romanian government does not care.

Over the weekend, Wiz was in Romania to perform at the 2024 Beach, Please! Festival, where he was arrested and later released for illegal drug possession. According to an official press release from Romanian DIICOT, translated by The Hollywood Reporter, “During a recital held during a music festival held in the Costinești resort, Constanța county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette. We make it clear that, during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.”

A fan-taken video shows authorities escorting Khalifa away from the festival. If it weren’t obvious by now, recreational cannabis is illegal in Romania.

Khalifa addressed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

Despite the brief arrest, Khalifa’s Beach, Please! set appears to have been a rousing success, according to the festival’s official recap video below.