To be such a stoner, Wiz Khalifa is a pretty busy guy lately (take that, 1990s frying pan PSAs). In addition to releasing his seventh solo studio album Multiverse earlier this year, he’s been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, expanding his acting credits with the George Clinton biopic Spinning Gold, and even indulging his karaoke bug by appearing on The Masked Singer last year as “Chameleon” (he finished in third place).

He sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last night (Wednesday, December 14) to discuss all of the above, as well as getting into some of his other business endeavors like the Khalifa Kush weed brand. He also joked about his nine-year-old son Sebastian taking over his in-home studio to boss his engineer around while recording his own music. Jimmy got him to open up about his ASMR habit (hair noises) and smoking with Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, who has “better lungs than Aquaman.”

Then, he performed his Multiverse single “Memory Lane” with his band.

Watch Wiz Khalifa perform “Memory Lane” on The Tonight Show up top, and watch his full interview with Jimmy Fallon above.

Wiz Khalifa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.