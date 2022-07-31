This weekend was supposed to be a celebratory one for Wiz Khalifa. That’s because the rapper just released his sixth album Multiverse, a project that is his first official album since 2018’s Rolling Paper 2. Since that 2018 effort, Wiz has shared numerous projects like collaborative efforts with Currensy and Juicy J and mixtapes like 2019’s Fly Times, Vol.1: The Good Fly Young and 2020’s Big Pimpin. As for his latest release, Multiverse checks in at 17 songs with features from They. and Girl Talk. This expected celebratory mood for Wiz quickly changed during a Los Angeles show where the rapper was seen dissing and threatening a pair of DJs.

#wizkhalifa Goes off on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for being “horrible” at their jobs and offered up the fade to them at Poppy night club in LA pic.twitter.com/dqPVGil3ZG — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

It all went down during a show at the Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles. The video does not show was sparked Wiz’s rant, but it does make it clear that DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron were the targets of Wiz’s wrath. “B*tch ass n****, if you wanna fight, n**** we can do it,” Wiz says at the start of the video. “Y’all n****s suck, don’t hug me b*tch. Y’all n****s suck, play my new sh*t n****, play it n****, play ‘Bad Ass B*tches.’ Y’all are horrible DJs.”

Wiz did not stop there. He continued, “I came here tonight to promote for y’all and have a good ass time and have a great time, but you know what I’m not gonna do? I’m not gonna sit here and let these hoe ass n****s act like this sh*t is acceptable. I’m a real ass n**** dawg, my album just came out today. My album just came out today, play my new sh*t dawg.”

The video concludes with Wiz pushing someone away from him onstage, saying, “Get out the way, I don’t like you dawg,” before he returns to performing. To make matters worse, he also took two individuals’ hats and threw them into the crowd.

You can watch it all go down in the video above.