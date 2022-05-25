Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This past week was filled with some strong R&B and afrobeat releases. They include Omah Lay’s “Woman,” John Legend’s “Dope” with JID, Foushee’s “I’m Fine,” Sudan Archives’ “Selfish Soul,” Ravyn Lenae’s “Xtasy,” and a new video for Eli Derby and 6lack’s “Lately.”

Ravyn Lenae — Hypnos In 2018, Ravyn Lenae gave us her Crush EP. Now in 2022, she returns with her debut album Hypnos and she’s better than ever. Sixteen songs take listeners on a luscious and ethereal journey with help from Steve Lacy, Mereba, Foushee, and Smino. Jacquees — “Say Yea” It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from the self-proclaimed “King Of R&B.” Jacquees’ last spotlight moment came with his 2019 sophomore album named after the title he wears so proudly. The Atlanta native is now ready to release his third album and he kicks off its rollout with the sultry and passionate “Say Yea.”

Xavier Omar — “Feelings 4 You” Beautiful heart-warming music is something that you can expect to receive from Xavier Omar. His 2019 and 2020 albums, Moments Spent Loving You with Sango and If You Feel respectively, are both examples of that. Omar is about to give us more examples of that and it begins with “Feelings 4 You.” THEY. — “Blü Moon” Nearly two years after releasing their sophomore album The Amanda Tape, singer Dante Jones and producer Drew Love of THEY. are back in action with their new track “Blü Moon.” The tender record speaks to the duo’s hesitant feelings about a one-of-a-kind woman they’re growing feelings for.

Mahalia — Letter To Ur Ex The last project we received from British singer Mahalia was her 2020 EP Plastic Hearts which followed her 2019 debut album Love And Compromise. While we’re still waiting for her sophomore album, Mahalia returns with her Letter To Ur Ex EP which presents five new songs to hold her fans over until her second album Davion Farris — Moved The latest generation of the Farris family has more to offer than SiR and D Smoke. Davion Farris, who is brothers with the aforementioned names, released Moved his first project in five years. “I want my fans to feel seen, heard, and understood,” Davion said about the 7-track release. “I want them to know that a strong black man can be vulnerable and that vulnerability helps make him whole.”

August 08 — Towards The Sun After inking a deal with Def Jam, Los Angeles singer August 08 has arrived with his first project under the new label. Towards The Sun is now available for listeners to press play on and it touches down with sevens songs and a lone feature from Schoolboy Q. Additionally, Towards The Sun is the first half of his upcoming two-part debut Seasick, Towards The Sun, so you can expect more from August 08 soon. Allyn – After Hours, Pt. 1 Sacramento-born singer Allyn gave us her Overthinking project towards the end of the summer last year. Less than a year later and Allyn is already back in action with a quickstrike project. After Hours, Pt. 1 arrives with four songs and a lone feature from fellow Cali native Phabo and surely the first of more to come soon from Allyn.

Leon Thomas & Benny The Butcher — “X-Rated” He’s produced and co-written records for Ariana Grande, Ella Mai, Rick Ross, Drake, and more, and now, Leon Thomas has a record deal after signing with Ty Dolla Sign new label EZMNY Records. His first release under the imprint is “X-Rated” with Benny The Butcher, a record that’s supported by glitchy production and Thomas’ praises about a woman and her sexual freedom. Lojay & Sarz — “Monalisa (Remix)” Feat. Chris Brown There were many records that were highlights in the afrobeats world last year. Lojay & Sarz’s “Monalisa” is certainly one of them. Almost a year after the song was released, the duo gives it a special boost with help from Chris Brown, who supplies his own verse to the irresistible song.