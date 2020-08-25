Many in the music industry have joined the food industry, and now Wiz Khalifa is joining them. The rapper announced HotBox By Wiz, his own delivery-only restaurant, in partnership with Nextbite, with a promise to launch this fall. The joint will begin serving customers in Los Angeles, San Diego, and other cities, serving his and his fans’ favorite comfort and stoner-friendly foods. Many of the dishes that appear on the menu reference the rapper’s music catalog and his love for marijuana, including the Taylor Gang Turkey Burger, the Crispy burnt brisket Blazed Ends with barbecue sauce, and the “Mac And Yellow” mac and cheese, a play off Wiz’s breakout hit, “Black And Yellow.”

HotBox By Wiz will begin making deliveries starting October 1 through Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub. In addition to the aforementioned cities, people in Chicago, Denver, Washington D.C., Indianapolis, Houston, Pittsburgh, and New York City will also be able to place orders. If fans want to bring HotBox By Wiz to a city near them, they can vote for their city through the restaurant’s website.

The venture arrives after Wiz Khalifa shared a video for “Bammer” from The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa, an album he released on 4/20.

