Of Course, Wiz Khalifa Released A New Album In Honor Of 4/20

As hip-hop’s reigning patron saint of laid-back, weed-themed music, it’s only natural that Wiz Khalifa would release an album on the official smoker’s holiday. The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa is quick hit of good-natured party rap, with seven songs featuring collaborators like K Camp, Logic, Megan Thee Stallion, Mustard, Quavo, Ty Dolla Sign, and Tyga. Clocking in at 20 minutes, the project is naturally designed to be started at 4pm and end you-know-when. There’s even a “Still Wiz” song riffing on Dr. Dre’s 2001 hit, “Still D.R.E.”

As an added bonus, Wiz will also DJ a set on Weedmaps’ “Higher Together: Sessions From Home” livestream, beginning at 4:15pm PST. Wiz will spend his favorite songs to get high to, while catching up with fans’ comments and talking about The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa. He’s also dropping a collection of new merchandise, which you can get here.

Wiz has experienced something of a resurgence in recent months, thanks in part to his 2017 song “Something New” becoming a huge moment on TikTok, as well as a recent appearance on Guapdad4000’s Rona Raps series.

The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa is out now on Atlantic Records. Get it here.

