Wizkid postponed his More Love, Less Ego Tour to this fall, and at least in the world of his new “Money & Love” video, he’s using his unexpected down time to get even more in touch with his artistic side.

The three-minute visual dropped yesterday, March 29. It begins with Wizkid posted up on a vintage car, admiring a beautiful woman. Once the beat drops, Wizkid appears shirtless and laser-focused on painting. Underneath all of his paints is a magazine titled The People’s News with the headline, “Frustration, credibility doubts as election results trickle days after.”

As Wizkid continues to paint his canvas, more women have arrived around the cars to dance along to the infectious, simmering “Money & Love” soundscape. The cars multiply, day turns to night, and a luxurious night ensues at a pristine mansion. The end of the video reveals that Wizkid has painted a nude woman.

“Money & Love” is the opening track on Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego album from last November.

Wizkid’s fifth album More Love, Less Ego is just as much of a worldwide message as it is another impressive addition to his discography. Through its 13 songs, Wizkid sought to showcase the many sides of love and how beautiful it can be at its peak,” Uproxx wrote while naming the album among 2022’s Best Afrobeats Albums, also noting, “What makes More Love, Less Ego more impressive is that the calls for love are indirect. Wizkid’s own endeavors in romance are meant to inspire. We watch from afar and desire for something similar in our day-to-day lives. Now, that’s the magic of Wizkid.”

Watch that sentiment flourish in the “Money & Love” video above.