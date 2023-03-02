Wizkid crafted one of Uproxx’s Best Afrobeats Albums Of 2022 in More Love, Less Ego. It featured Ayra Starr, Don Toliver, Naira Marley, Shenseea, SkilliBeng and Skepta, and it was an instant hit within his sprawling fan base.

Around More Love, Less Ego‘s November release, Wizkid announced a 2023 North American tour. The More Love, Less Ego Tour was scheduled to begin on Friday, March 3, at Houston’s Toyota Center and end on April 7 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. But today, March 1, he confirmed a postponement.

“Due to unforeseen logistical circumstances the Wizkid – More Love, Less Ego Tour has been postponed to Fall 2023,” a statement posted to WizKid’s Twitter and Instagram Story read. “All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates at the respective venues. Stay tuned for more information. Love, Wiz.”

While fans are probably understandably disappointed, there’s plenty to look forward to before the fall. Wizkid is slated to co-headline Afro Nation’s inaugural festival in Miami. Burna Boy will kick things off as the headliner on May 27, and Wizkid will headline on May 28 before also serving as a headliner at the inaugural Rolling Loud Germany festival in July.

Plus, maybe Wizkid will have more time to work on his next album, seemingly titled SeiLess, also teased back November.

