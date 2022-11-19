In celebration of his new album, More Love, Less Ego, Afrofusion superstar Wizkid paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He performed one of his new songs, “Money & Love” from the album.

For the performance, Wizkid was surrounded by saxophonists and drummers, as he sang, “My pocket full of money, oh /

My heart dey full of love, oh, / Nobody better for the dancer, no / Fine lady she dey bounce along” on the song’s chorus.

Wizkid’s latest album arrives as Afrofusion is rapidly rising across the globe. Though he has reached household name status, he recently spoke with The Dotty Show on Apple Music 1 and explained that his sole mission is to spread as much love as possible.

“You can’t even buy that type of love, you know? That’s all that matters,” he said. “Like, this is pretty much all I live for. My kids’ happiness, me taking care of people close to me, you know, my friends, like, spreading a lotta love, man, just doing what I do best by making amazing music. That is, like, the most important thing to me in my life. Everyone needs it, especially right now.”

Check out the performance of “Money & Love” above.