Wu-Tang Clan Are The Latest Colorado Buffaloes Fans As The Group Pulled Up To Support Coach Prime

On Saturday, several of members of Wu-Tang Clan, including Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and more, threw their support behind one of the NCAA’s (National Collegiate Athletics Association) most discussed teams, the Colorado Buffaloes. In a video captured shared on social media by the team’s official social media team, the emcees declare their respect for the work that Deion Sanders, more affectionately known as Coach Prime, is doing with the University of Colorado — Boulder’s athletic department. The video was shared just ahead of the highly anticipated matchup versus Nebraska Cornhuskers.

College sports fans joined in on the excitement on X (formerly Twitter), reacting to the clip of the Wu-Tang Clan’s attendance at the Buffaloe’s Folsom Field.

“We’re literally witnessing the culture make a shift. The Prime Effect has ARRIVED,” wrote one person.

Another added, “The effect is effect-ing. Shoutout Raekwon The Chef 👨🏿‍🍳.”

“Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nun To Mess With 🔥,” penned another, referencing the group’s famous slogan.

The Wu-Tang Clan aren’t the only celebrities coming out to witness the Buffaloes play live or watching from the comfort of their homes. A ton of people tuned in to watch the team pull a massive upset over TCU Horn Frogs on September 2, and that’s just what Sanders wants.

