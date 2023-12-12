Las Vegas residencies are all the rage these days after formerly being thought of as the realm of the washed. Adele just extended hers another several months, Usher just wrapped his up, and the Sphere’s owners are allegedly looking into the pricey proposition of convincing Beyoncé to take her talents to the Strip.

But if those big-voice singers aren’t your wave — let’s say you’re looking for something… grittier — I have some good news: Hip-hop is getting in on the action, beginning with Wu-Tang Clan, who announced a four-show homestand at Virgin Hotel to kick off (heh) Super Bowl weekend, with more dates to come.

Tickets for the residency go on sale on Friday, December 15, while the four shows will include February 9 and 10 and March 22 and 23. Future dates are expected to be announced in the coming months (presumably after receipts from the first four shows are tallied up).

The Clan has been active creatively lately, with RZA producing a symphony concert to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the group’s seminal debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and the group as a whole touring throughout North America with De La Soul and Nas. The group also participated in the BET Hip Hop Awards’ Hip-Hop 50 tribute.

You can find more info about Wu-Tang’s upcoming residency here.