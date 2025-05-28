Back in February, Wu-Tang Clan announced the dates for their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour. While it remains to be seen whether this will really be the pioneering group‘s actual final tour together (after all, the members are only in their 50s, and rappers are constantly threatening retirement, only to renege when the touring bug bites them again), they’re certainly proceeding as though it is.

Today, they unveiled the Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule, which will join them on their upcoming tour. At each stop, they’ll add another new item to the vault, which will also be displayed in the Shaolin Temple VIP Experience. Presumably, it’ll end up buried or otherwise shelved to preserve the past 30 years worth of Wu-Tang history for future generations to look back on.

As usual, RZA acted as the group’s spokesman, saying, “From the basements of Staten Island, we created something timeless. And now we invite you to be part of that inspiration. In every city, we will be putting something new inside this time capsule. Something from your city to connect with all the Wu cities and Wu fans around the world. This Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule will only be seen in the Shaolin Temple VIP. We invite you to be part of this legacy.”

You can watch the unveiling of the Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule at Dave Chappelle’s surprise show in Yellow Springs, Ohio last Friday above. He added a signed copy of a Wu-Tang record from his own collection.