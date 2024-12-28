As the year comes to a close, music fans are looking forward to what 2025 has in store. Well, in hip-hop heads should expect the joint album trend to continue. In a post on Instagram (viewable here), Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) announced his official return to rap.

Earlier in the month, Bey held a livestream performance where he debuted all new music. However, many supporters believed it was a one-off set. But, according to his recent upload he has more where that came from. Next year, Yasiin Bey’s first full project in over six years will arrive, thanks to his collaborative efforts with famed producer The Alchemist.

As the newly formed super duo Forensics, Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist will drop a new album in 2025. “FORENSICS is His project with legendary producer The Alchemist. Although details surrounding the forthcoming release are limited, the post’s caption provide limit insight. On January 25, 2025, the pair will host a private world premiere party at the Le Trianon theater in Paris. There attendees will be treated to a preview of Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist’s secret tracks.

The Alchemist’s production plate has been full this year having worked with J. Cole, Uproxx cover star Big Sean, and with in bid in to work on Young Thug’s next project.

Bey, on the other hand, has been much more reclusive which builds the anticipation surrounding the project. Bey’s last solo album (or sound installation) Negus was released in 2019 and could only be enjoyed in-person at the Brooklyn Museum. But in 2022, he reconnected with Talib Kweli as Black Star for No Fear of Time.

Yasiin Bey’s return to rap will show where his daughter Laila! got her artistic gene from.