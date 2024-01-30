In an interview earlier this month, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) said of Drake, “Drake is pop to me, in the sense like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song… it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping. Or shopping with an edge in certain instances… It’s likable.”

That got some reactions online, including from Drake himself. Now, Bey has explained himself further.

In an Instagram Live broadcast yesterday (January 29), he said:

“Drake, if you’d like to speak to me directly, you can at any point. I reached out to [Dave] Chappelle, I actually reached out to you. I DM’d you. You are a very talented MC, but for me, I require more of myself and others than just talent or charm or charisma, particularly in times of urgent crisis. And what I would like to see, in terms of creators or creative people in the world, as it relates to our culture, is for people to connect with us beyond the jukebox or the dance floor. A fair-weather friend can hardly be called a friend at all. The people who party with you: that’s cool. But will they show up for you when you’re at the triage?”

