Some Sexy Songs 4 U, Drake’s collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, continues to pick up streams online. But it is Drake’s older discography that is on the minds of fans online. Well, at least Yeat is paying close attention to it.

Last month during his Coachella 2025 appearance, Yeat performed a cover of Drake’s “Feel No Ways.” After Yeat’s version sparked a split response from users online, supporters believed the tune would never again see the light of day. Whelp, today (May 2), Yeat decided to troll the trolls online by uploading it onto digital music platforms.

While “Feël No Wayz (Yeat mix)” features the same moody original lyrics and most its somber tonality of “Feel No Way” Yeat took a gamble with on the song’s production. Instead of the blend of melodic rap and R&B Drake has been synonymous with, Yeat opted for a fuzzy electronic approach.

In the comment section for its supporting visualizer on YouTube, users are still divided. However, many former detractors have begun to walk back their disdain disdain after taking a moment to process the sonic re-imagination.

“They changed the mix, this is a lot better than the preview everyone was hatin on,” wrote one user.

“Growing on me hella. Loved how he really brought out his own style and vibe to the song while keeping the same energy from the Drake version. Sh*t gets better with every listen,” penned another.

Listen to “Feël No Wayz (Yeat mix)” above.