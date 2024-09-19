Just weeks after the death of Atlanta trap pioneer Rich Homie Quan, social media lit up with rumors that Quan’s former labelmate and fellow Atlanta trap rap fixture YFN Lucci had also died while serving out his sentence after pleading guilty to racketeering charges earlier this year.

However, the rapper’s attorney, Drew Findling, confirmed to TMZ that Lucci is still alive and kicking. Lucci, whose song “Everyday We Lit” with the late PnB Rock was his highest-charting hit at No. 33 on the Hot 10, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 on probation after being indicted on racketeering charges in 2021. Per the terms of his plea deal, he became eligible for parole sometime this summer after time served and good behavior, however, it’s unclear whether he truly was released, as he’s kept a low profile since that news.

The racketeering charges against Lucci were among several similar cases brought against a string of rappers in recent years, including the much-publicized case against Lucci’s chief rival, Young Thug. That case generated a wave of controversy from the public due to its use of lyrics as evidence against him, and although some speculated Lucci might be called to testify against his nemesis, his lawyer actually wound up speaking out against the use of Georgia’s RICO law to indict both, calling it racist.

It’s certainly a relief to that Lucci is alive and well, considering how many rap artists have died way before their times this year.